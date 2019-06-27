Light plane forced down near Benmore

Fire crews responded to a plane going down in hills near Lake Benmore this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said there was a mechanical issue with the plane, and it landed safely in the hills above the Lake Benmore Holiday Park, off State Highway 83.

Crews from Omarama, Otematata, and Twizel responded shortly after 2pm.

Police also responded to the call.

St John were alerted but a spokesman said an ambulance was stood down.

A police spokesman said the plane made a rough landing but there were no serious injuries.

The Otago Daily Times understands the Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter was dispatched.