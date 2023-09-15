Lighting the way

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The Moeraki Lighthouse operated for the first time in 1878 to make the area safer for ships that sailed past on their way to Port Chalmers following several accidents on the dangerous reefs around the area. The lighthouse was built between the settlements of Moeraki and Katiki, on the tip of Moeraki Peninsula, which is known as Katiki Point or Moeraki Point.

The light was fully automated in 1975 and the lighthouse keeper was withdrawn.