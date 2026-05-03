Focus on road safety

PHOTO: JULES CHIN

Waitaki District Council community educator and engagement officer Carrie Hamilton and Oamaru school community officer Constable Jay Morriss stand at the newly installed speed reduction sign near Te Pākihi School in Torridge St.

In 2024 the New Zealand government introduced The Land Transport Rule: Setting of Speed Limits, which set variable speed reduction zones at a maximum of 150m from school gates.

Ms Hamilton said last year stage 1 introduced variable timed speed reductions around rural schools in the district.

In recent weeks stage 2 of the signage installation had been completed around all schools with a state highway component.

Const Morriss said drivers legally needed to reduce their speed to 30km during drop-off between 8.15am to 9.10am and pick-up times between 2.30pm to 3.30pm, on all roads around St Joseph’s Primary, Te Pākihi o Maru, Waitaki Girls’ High, Pembroke, Oamaru Intermediate, Waitaki Boys’ High, Duntroon, Omarama, Palmerston Primary and East Otago High schools.

Next week was the national campaign for Road Safety Week Road Safety Week 2026 (May 4-10) and this year’s theme, "Be a road safety hero", would recognise everyone who helped to make our roads safer and support people after a crash, and explain how we could all play a part in making journeys safer for everyone, Ms Hamilton said.