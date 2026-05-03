Newest citizens sworn in

The Waitaki District Council welcomed 23 new citizens at the April citizenship ceremony. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Waitaki district’s newest New Zealand citizens have been welcomed at a ceremony at the Oamaru Opera House.

Twenty-three new citizens from diverse backgrounds, including Czechia, India and Egypt, were sworn in.

Waitaki District Mayor Mel Tavendale said it was "an important and special" part of her role to formally acknowledge those who had chosen to make New Zealand their home.

"Our district is growing, and diversifying, and it’s thanks to people choosing Waitaki as a place to raise their families," she said.

Mrs Tavendale was joined by Councillors Dan Lewis, Sven Thelning, Jim Hopkins and John McCone to present citizenship certificates to the new citizens from 12 different countries.

After a waiata by council staff and a welcome from

Mrs Tavendale, affirmations and oaths of citizenship were sworn by each family.

The new citizens were then presented with a native hebe plant.

Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke Van Velden and the Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro then appeared in a welcome video.

The new citizens are Mercy Viejo Martinez (Philippines), Suraj Manickum (India), MayLanie Pasugnod Carbonel, Ronald Reyes Carbonel, Maria Atheena Louise Pasugnod Carbonel (Phillipines), Aaron Louie Pasugnod Carbonel (New Zealand minor),

Lisona, Mosiana and Fakaanaua Ki Pulotu Teu (Tonga), Paea He Lotu Asi (Tonga), Rite Ase Adrienne Barrie (Sweden), Matthew William Barrie (England), Timothy James Buscall (England), Judith Ansbacher (Scotland), Loesi Vaaia (Tuvalu), Ismaeel Ahemn Salah Eldin Elsaka and Abdurahman Ahmed Salaheldin Elsaka (Ireland), Nesriun Alieldin Mohammed Nour Eldin Attia (Egypt), Maikale Romsemary Fifita and Tevita Fifita (Tonga), Emily Chen (China), Michaele Vokralova (Czechia) and Bradley Wheeler (Zimbabwe).

jules.chin@oamarumail.co.nz