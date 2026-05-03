All go for bumper netball season

Photo: Yammie Mckenzie Photography

VALLEY

2025 was a dream year for Valley.

Not only did the club win the Jessie Allen Trophy, but the final was played between their two teams.

Now in 2026, they welcome a third team — Valley Kaha — to join Manawa and Ahi.

Steve Ross will coach all three sides with help from Tena Donohue with Kaha.

"We’ve got a pretty fresh-looking team this year which is good," Ross said.

"That’s half the exciting part of being a coach, I guess, is having a different challenge."

Monique Lewis has joined the team from Athletic and Tegan Souness is back from overseas as well.

Ross and the club were not looking too far ahead in the competition.

"I think it’s just taking it game by game and seeing where we fall.

"Just getting better every week, pretty much, is our goal."

MAHENO

A change at the top for Maheno could return them to the winner’s circle in 2026.

Sonya Macdonald and Nicki Paterson are coaching the team this year.

"It’s a real new-looking team this year," Macdonald said.

"We’ve got a few of the experienced Maheno heads coming back plus new and exciting young girls being a part of Maheno."

Each player would need to stand up to have success this year, she said.

The team would take the season game by game as they looked to win another title.

"The ultimate goal at the top of the list is to win, but a lot of stepping stones are to be had to reach that.

"And at the end of the day, it’s about having fun as a team getting out there and playing the sport that we love."

ST KEVIN’S COLLEGE

After making the semifinals a year ago, St Kevin’s College are hoping to go one further this season.

Coach Carmen Brenssell is back for year two and returns a good group of players as well.

"We look quite strong this season.

"We’ve got a lot of exciting players coming into the team."

Year 13s Allie Laughton, Lucy Mavor, Hunter McLay and Toe Halalele will lead the squad.

They would look to hit the ground running this weekend after gelling well during the Catholic schools’ quad tournament in February, Brenssell said.

"It was really good to get combinations and everything going.

"They’re a tightknit wee team already."

The team would love to make the top four again in 2026.

"After the success of making last year’s top four, that’s totally on their radar of making the top four [this year]."

WAITAKI GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL

Waitaki Girls’ High School narrowly missed the top four last year and would love to be in the hunt again come July.

The school has just one team in the premier A grade this season — Wildfire — which will be co-coached by Lauren Hueppauff and Abbey McKenzie.

"We’ve got good numbers and the girls have been working hard," Hueppauff said.

"We’ve got a really good squad of girls so we’re lucky our top two teams are really strong."

Year 13 players Ruby Fox and Bella Firman had plenty of experience but Hueppauff said it would take a full team effort to have success on the court.

She did not have too many expectations heading into their 2026 campaign.

"Everyone just wants to do the best they can ... win where they can and just do their best."

TWIZEL

Following a debut season in the premier-A grade in 2025, Twizel are looking to build on that this year.

Krista Gilchrist is now coaching the side which has already lost three players.

"It’s been a little bit of a challenge to try to make up those numbers.

"We do have enough for a team but we are desperately trying to find at least one or two more players to play with the girls."

While numbers are lighter than they would like, Gilchrist said the team would give every match a good crack.

"Our goals are just to maintain a good ranking within the competition but also to work closely as a team.

"Just going out and doing the best they can really."

Hazel Mason, Riley Beattie, Paige Firman and Myah Templeton will all be key figures in 2026.

ATHLETIC

Onwards and upwards for Athletic.

Having missed the semifinals for the past two seasons, the team will be eager to return to playoff netball in 2026.

Coach Petra Aspros is back alongside "a core group from last year", she said.

"We’ve got a few new faces and a few that moved from other clubs to us which is exciting and still got a core group from last year as well."

Dianne Fonua will anchor their defensive end once again and new addition Emily Mavor will bolster their attack.

Aspros was flexible with her goals for the season with the team.

"I’m a game by game person and we adjust game by game.

"There’s promotion and relegation halfway through the season so goal one is definitely just being in that top six so you’re not worried about that sort of thing."