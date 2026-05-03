Panel to discuss rising costs, reform

Well, it has been an interesting time, globally and locally.

First of all we have the war in the Middle East which caused diesel prices to double within six weeks and prices of nitrogen fertilisers and plastic products have already been rising — and will rise more.

Luckily, we are at the end of the growing season and hopefully things will have calmed down by the beginning of next season.

One way or another, it will affect us substantially and we had better prepare for worse to come.

We were shocked to hear of the proposed 19% rate rise from the Waitaki District Council

It becomes clear that we as a district have been living beyond our means for quite some time.

I think that if the council asks for sacrifices from the ratepayers they should make an effort to make the organisation more efficient.

They have got to make it clear on what the money is spent on and how it is financed.

Not that long ago we had money in the bank: at the moment we are looking at a significant amount of debt.

We have got to set priorities.

There are differences between what we need and what we want.

A couple of years ago the council went through a transformation process that gave us some results.

We need a reorganisation in combination with local government reform.

In this way, hopefully we can provide the services for our population for an affordable price.

We have got to be involved in this process — what form, shape and responsibilities the different entities are going to have; where the boundaries are and how the population will still have democratic control.

It is very important so we can safeguard the future of our beautiful district for our children and grandchildren!

I invite you to attend our Federated Farmers North Otago annual meeting on Thursday, May 7 at 6.30pm at the new Network Waitaki Event Centre.

The subject will be local government reform and we have organised a panel discussion about this subject.

The panel will be made up out of councillors from the Otago Regional and Waitaki District Council, as well as the mayor, Otago Regional Council deputy chairman and the chief executive.

Minister for Rural Communities and Associate Minister of Agriculture Mark Patterson and our local MP Miles Anderson will also attend.

From Federated Farmers, our national vice-president Colin Hurst will be there.

The discussion will be led by Megan Hands, our local government specialist for Federated Farmers.

Another thing — our secretary, Marijn Dogterom, has moved to Christchurch so at the moment we are looking for a new candidate for this role.

If you or anyone you know would be interested in this job please contact me.