Rowers head nominations for awards

Waitaki equestrian Emma Gillies, here with horses Benrose Blackjack (left) and Lafayet Ego Z, is a finalist for the North Otago sportswoman of the year award. PHOTO: OAMARU MAIL FILES

Rowers headline the finalists for the 2026 Network Waitaki North Otago Sports Awards.

North Otago Sports Bodies and Sport Waitaki announced the finalists earlier this week from more than 60 nominations.

Rowing accounts for six finalists, followed by rugby with four and netball with three, while trap shooting, bocce and basketball each have two.

2025 supreme sportsperson of the year winner Hamish Elliot is once again a finalist for sportsman of the year after winning the men’s Longest Day at the Coast to Coast.

Alongside him are basketballer Jack Andrew and rower Paddy Spillane.

Fellow rower Emma Spittle is a finalist for sportswoman of the year alongside equestrian extraordinaire Emma Gillies and budding rugby star Abigail Paton.

Two Oamaru Rowing club crews — the women’s novice coxed eight and men’s coxed four and quad — are finalists for team of the year alongside back-to-back Citizens Shield champions Excelsior.

Their coaches have also been recognised as Ivan Docherty (rowing) and Jason Forrest (rugby) are finalists for coach of the year alongside Abbey McKenzie (netball).

Bocce pairs Daniel Joyce and Brendon Thorn as well as Katie McRae & Katrina Hewett are both finalists for the athlete or team with a disability award.

In the junior categories, versatile athletes Ruby Fox (touch, netball and basketball) and Sadie Mason (rowing and netball) as well as trap shooter Ashley Guy are the finalists for sportswoman while trap shooter Daniel Clarke, triathlete Henry Ward and rugby player Orlando Narruhn are the finalists for sportsman of the year.

The Denis Birtles Memorial services to sport award, Stewart Mitchell award for official in sport and the masters athlete of the year as well as the male and female emerging talent awards will be announced on the night without any finalists.

This year’s awards will be held this month at the Waitaki Community Recreation Centre, a shift from the traditional March date.

The change has been made to align the Waitaki awards with the wider Otago sports awards calendar.

The eligibility period for the 2026 awards will cover 15 months, recognising achievements from January 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026.

Sport Waitaki regional co-ordinator Sara Harding said the quality of nominations made for a challenging judging process.

"It’s been another great year for sport in Waitaki. The nominations really reflect the strength of our sporting community.

"These finalists represent more than just performance — it’s also about the commitment, resilience and passion that we see in sport right across our district.

"The Network Waitaki Sports Awards are a chance to celebrate all of the people who make sport in our district what it is, and to recognise the powerful role sport and physical activity play in supporting the wellbeing of our communities."

The evening will also feature guest speaker Luke Thompson, who will share insights from his international rugby career.

An induction into the Waitaki Sports Hall of Fame will also be made.

North Otago Sports Awards finalists

Sportsman of the year

• Hamish Elliott (multisport)

• Jack Andrew (masketball)

Hamish Elliott, nominated for sportsman of the year, celebrates after winning the Coast to Coast. PHOTO: MIKE WALEN/KEYIMAGERY

• Patrick Spillane (rowing)

Sportswoman of the year

• Emma Gillies (equestrian)

• Emma Spittle (rowing)

• Abigail Paton (rugby)

Team of the year

• Excelsior premier rugby team

• Oamaru Rowing Club men’s coxed four and quad

• Oamaru Rowing Club women’s novice coxed eight

Coach of the year

• Abbey McKenzie (netball)

• Ivan Docherty (rowing)

• Jason Forrest (rugby)

Junior sportsman of the year

• Daniel Clarke (trap shooting)

• Henry Ward (triathlon/duathlon)

• Orlando Narruhn (rugby)

Junior sportswoman of the year

• Ashley Guy (trap shooting)

• Ruby Fox (touch, netball & basketball)

• Sadie Mason (rowing & netball)

Athlete or team with a disability award

• Daniel Joyce & Brendon Thorn (bocce)

• Katie McRae & Katrina Hewett (bocce)

nic.duff@oamarumail.co.nz