Monday, 8 March 2021

Long round trip to multisport championship

    By Kayla Hodge
    Oamaru’s Breana Kingan rushes her bike in. PHOTOS: KAYLA HODGE
    Southlander Abbie Middlemass crosses the finish line.
    Oamaru's Jakob Cunningham makes his way down the grass.
    Greymouth’s Callum Brown travelled the furthest to compete in yesterday’s event.
    Dunedin’s Maddie Cockburn makes light work of the track.
    Weston’s Henry Ward makes his way down the grass.
    There aren’t many people who would take a 10-hour round trip to go for a run.

    But Callum Brown would.

    The 14-year-old travelled from Greymouth to Oamaru to compete in the South Island Secondary Schools Triathlon and Duathlon Championships.

    He may have travelled the furthest for the event but it was worth it as he won he won the intermediate duathlon yesterday.

    "I’m happy. It was hard in the last round coming off the bike and straight into the run," Callum said.

    Preparation had been difficult due to alert level uncertainty, and it was not until Friday evening he was able to commit to the event.

    After he won his Coast to Coast Mountain Run section last month, Callum started looking for other events he could compete at.

    It was his first time at the Oamaru event and enjoyed it, despite usually only competing in marathons.

    "I really liked this one — it’s nice running alongside the beach."

    He started travelling for events last year, and would continue training as he eyed up what was next for him.

    The event, which also hosted the Oamaru Duathlon and Triathlon, attracted about 120 athletes.

    Oamaru Multisport club treasurer and stalwart Adair Craik said numbers were down, but it was due to the change in alert levels.

    However, the turn out was still "amazing" and she was rapt the event went ahead.

    "We’re just grateful to everyone who’s come out and taken part."

    kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz

