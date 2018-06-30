Maheno pupils to visit namesake wreck

The hospital ship SS Maheno. Photo: Otago Witness Collection

Maheno School pupils are raising funds for the third visit by senior students, staff and parents to the wreck of SS Maheno on Fraser Island off the coast of Queensland, Australia.

Next year, ten year 7 and year 8 pupils will make the trip to view the remains of the former Union Steam Ship vessel, which ran aground in 1935.

Maheno served as a hospital ship in World War 1, returning wounded soldiers from Gallipoli and France to Britain and New Zealand.

The 2019 visit will coincide with Anzac Day, principal Ryan Fraser said recently. The group will be led by Maheno teacher Stella Josephs and accompanied by parents. Queensland state parliament member Ted Sorenson, whose wife Jenny was brought up in Palmerston, said strong links had been developed with the local Returned Services League at Hervey Bay, in Queensland. So far, $2400 has been raised towards next year’s trip. Fashion parades, discos and quizzes are all part of the fundraising.

Fundraising for the Fraser Island trip would be done as a team, Mr Fraser said.