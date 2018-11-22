Man arrested by AOS in Hampden

A 32-year-old man was arrested after the Dunedin Armed Offenders Squad was called to Hampden, in North Otago, last night.

The man, who had a warrant out for arrest, was taken into custody without incident about 8.30pm on Wednesday, a police spokeswoman said.

He was charged with a number of offences, including wilful damage, assault and reckless driving.

The man remained in custody and would appear in Dunedin District Court on December 7.

No further details were available.