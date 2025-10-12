Mental health seminar

The Salvation Army, with the support of Reach Church, is hosting the "Be Kind to Your Mind" — Mental Health Resilience — Women’s Conference this weekend as part of Mental Health Awareness week which runs until Sunday.

Guest speaker Julia Grace, an international keynote speaker on mental health, will host the conference at the Oamaru Salvation Army in Thames St from today until Sunday.

Salvation Army captain Jocelyn Smith said they were pleased to be able to offer this to the community during Mental Health Awareness week.

"Currently we have 70 people registered which is great.

"We’re still expecting that number to rise and there will be registration available at the door at each session.

"On Saturday night at 6.30pm we are opening it up to everyone to bring family or friends of any gender," Capt Smith said.

For more information, register online or phone (03) 434-8413.