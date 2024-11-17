Moeraki habitat improved

A dozen Waitakians attended a planting day at the Moeraki Lookout Reserve on Saturday. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

While most Kiwis were at home watching the All Blacks beat Ireland last Saturday morning, a dozen Waitakians were out getting green.

A second planting day was held at the Moeraki Lookout Reserve.

Their main goal was to put plant protectors around the 1200 coastal scrubs they planted last month.

Waitaki District Council biodiversity adviser Max Crowe said it was an important area for biodiversity.

"The vision was creating some local habitat, some improved habitat and to try and get some biodiversity values back here.

"Hopefully we’ll start shifting this into a really cool habitat for local birdlife."

A further 800 plants would also be planted, he said.

The money came from the government’s Better Off fund.

This also contributed to rabbit fencing to keep pests out of the reserve, Mr Crowe said.

No tall trees or bushes were planted so as not to impede the view from the lookout.

After discussions with Te Runanga o Moeraki, it was decided to make the reserve a priority.

"It’s just a fantastic spot,’’ Mr Crowe said.

"It’s a great local asset, but it hasn’t been given the attention it deserves. It feels like it’s been kind of neglected."

More work was planned for the area over the coming years.

The runanga had also sponsored a picnic table to be placed at the lookout.