National in cruise control in Waitaki

Miles Anderson.

National's Miles Anderson is cruising to victory in the Waitaki electorate with almost half the votes counted.

A sea of blue took over the Loan & Merc in Oamaru as National supporters came out in force to show support for Mr Anderson.

There were even a few wearing Mr Anderson’s face in a mask.

With 48.2% of the count completed he has 12,278 votes, more than double that of Labour's Ethan Reille (5631).

The red wave, while smaller in size, was showing their support for 19-year-old candidate Mr Reille.

National is also comfortably ahead in the party vote with 45% compared t6o Labour's 22%