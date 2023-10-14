National in cruise control in Waitaki

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
National's Miles Anderson is cruising to victory in the Waitaki electorate with almost half the votes counted.
A sea of blue took over the Loan & Merc in Oamaru as National supporters came out in force to show support for Mr Anderson.
There were even a few wearing Mr Anderson’s face in a mask.
With 48.2% of the count completed he has 12,278 votes, more than double that of Labour's Ethan Reille (5631).
The red wave, while smaller in size, was showing their support for 19-year-old candidate Mr Reille.
National is also comfortably ahead in the party vote with 45% compared t6o Labour's 22%