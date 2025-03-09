Teen and Olympian in dead heat at championships

Ben Ruthe and Sam Tanner finished identically at the 1500m. Photos: supplied/NZ Athletics

A rare dead heat in the 1500 metres at the national athletics championships in Dunedin has seen a tie in the track's blue ribbon event.

Olympian Sam Tanner and 15-year-old Sam Ruthe will share the title after this afternoon's heartstopping race at the Caledonian Ground in Dunedin which ended in a photo finish.

It will be Tanner's fifth national 1500m crown and Ruthe's first at senior level.

New Zealand has a proud history in middle distance athletics through legends Jack Lovelock, Peter Snell, John Walker and Nick Willis.

The youngster, Ruthe, looks to be an extraordinary talent with the potential to wear the Silver Fern in an event New Zealand has excelled in over time.

Tanner was leading in the final straight until a kick from the youngster pushed him up to his rival at the line.

15-year-old Sam Ruthe tied with Sam Tanner, right, for the Matthew’s Eyecare 1500m title at the Jennian Homes NZ Track and Field champs.

Initially Ruthe looked to have the winning dip at the line.

After several minutes of deliberation, officials confirmed a time of 3 minutes 44.31sec for both athletes.

The championships unleashed another teenage star with a powerful sporting pedigree.

Waikato's Madeleine Waddell, the daughter of Olympic champion Rob and former Olympic rower and national junior hurdler Sonia, has won her first senior title.

Maddie Waddell won the 400 metres in a time of 52.62 seconds, the sixth fastest time by a New Zealand woman. She also took the title in the under-18 200 metres.

Olympic gold medalist Hamish Kerr cleared 2.20m to take the men's high jump title, with Eliza McCartney winning the women's pole vault title clearing 4.65m. Olivia McTaggart with silver, also cleared the same mark.

Olympic silver medallist Maddison-Lee Wesche showed her class in the women's shot put, dominating the competition with a winning throw of 18.49m.