Nau mai haere mai ki Aotearoa

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Twenty-four new New Zealand citizens were officially welcomed to the Waitaki District at a ceremony at Oamaru Opera House on Tuesday.

Waitaki District mayor Gary Kircher (right) led the ceremony and Te Runanga o Moeraki upoko David Higgins welcomed them as well.

Deputy mayor Hana Halelele and councillor John McCone were also in attendance, while Waitaki Girls’ High School pupils sang the national anthem.

Each new citizen received a native hebe plant.

The new citizens were: Bruce Ward Adams (Zimbabwe), Eleanor Kathleen Barton (UK), Craig Robert Burton, Zena Elizabeth Keen (England), Jasmeet Kaur Dhillon (India), Inia Caleb Tadulala Diri, Inia Diri Lala, Miriama Salote Biudole Smantha Matavura, Llitea Liku Toganivlu (Fiji), Ahmed Salaheldin Mostafa Elsaka (Egypt), John Lenonard Jones (Australia), Johann Liebenberg (South Africa), Taimaneolevasalaolao Talalelei (Samoa), Falakika Pipiena Tangifolau, Ane Tangifolau, Onna Telesia Tangifolau, Okusitino Peleki Tangifolau, Kate Edna Latanoa I Oamaru Tangifolau, Lesieli Tahirih Tangifolau, Lup Olo I Malae Kahana Tatua, Elima Tatua, Tevita Fifita Tatua, Temaleti Kaleen Ruth Manal Bella Tatua, Sione Walu Bay Laskie (Tonga).