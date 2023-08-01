Net profit over $4m for Network Waitaki

Network Waitaki has posted a profit of more than $4 million, labelling it as remarkable.

The profit can be put down to a drier summer and not having to pay a hefty sponsorship commitment.

The Waitaki Power Trust and Network Waitaki held their annual meeting in Oamaru last night, where they delivered their annual report.

The trust is the sole shareholder of lines business Network Waitaki.

Network Waitaki reported a $4.3m net profit after tax, which was more than double what it had first predicted.

The company said in its report it had budgeted for a profit of $1.73m.

"It should be noted that there was a $1.25 million provision made for the sponsorship of the Waitaki Events Centre which was not requested to be paid as this project has been met with some delays," the report said.

"Even with this adjustment we have achieved a remarkable financial result which demonstrates our commitment to sustainable growth and our solid financial stability."

The financial performance has generated operating cashflows of $7.7m, down from $9.9m in 2022, enabling capital investment into plant, equipment and network assets totalling $10.8m to be completed while still maintaining cash reserves of $3m.

In the review of the year, Network Waitaki board chairman Chris Dennison and chief executive Geoff Douch said the past year — up to March 31 — had been a challenging environment to operate in.

"We have also seen a rapid change in the issues facing the electricity sector as our economy begins to decarbonise to meet our climate change goals which presents exciting opportunities for us."

The highlight of the year was the establishment of a new contracting depot in Central Otago to service the Aurora Energy network, and to provide support to the Network Waitaki network when required.

External revenue from contracting had grown by 25% to more than $5m in the past year.

The company had benefited from the dry summer in the South but that highlighted the large number of seasonal loads impacting the network. The revenue risk of that was influencing the decision by the company to move to a predominantly fixed pricing strategy. Standard tariffs would be at 70% of pricing, up from 55%.

Inflation was putting pressures on operating costs and there were also delays in the supply chain.

Mr Dennison is set to retire from the board after being on the board for nine years.

The company is celebrating 100 years of being a power company in North Otago with the Waitaki Power Company first starting in 1923.

