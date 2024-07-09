Oamaru pedestrian killed in crash named

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
She was Frances Paula Rangi, 75, of Oamaru.
The victim reportedly slipped on to the road after visiting a nearby hospice.
Police said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
Police earlier called for witnesses to the crash which happened between Fernbrook Rd and Redcastle Rd on SH1, about 5.55pm.
Detective Kevin Kirkman, of Oamaru, confirmed the fatal crash occurred near Iona Home and the Galleon Family Complex.
"We would like to hear if anyone saw anything or recorded it, or has dashcam footage," Det Kirkman said.
It was believed a woman slipped on to the road before being hit by a vehicle.
"When she left with a group of friends, she stumbled, possibly slipped in her high-heel boots and stumbled on to the road and was then hit by the car.
"She had a low pulse upon police arrival, and then she had a cardiac event."