Oamaru pedestrian killed in crash named

The busy intersection, between Redcastle Rd and Fernbrook Rd on SH1 Thames Highway in Oamaru, where a fatal pedestrian crash occurred on Sunday. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

Police have named the pedestrian who died after being hit by a vehicle in Oamaru on Sunday.

She was Frances Paula Rangi, 75, of Oamaru.

The victim reportedly slipped on to the road after visiting a nearby hospice.

Police said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Police earlier called for witnesses to the crash which happened between Fernbrook Rd and Redcastle Rd on SH1, about 5.55pm.

Detective Kevin Kirkman, of Oamaru, confirmed the fatal crash occurred near Iona Home and the Galleon Family Complex.

"We would like to hear if anyone saw anything or recorded it, or has dashcam footage," Det Kirkman said.

It was believed a woman slipped on to the road before being hit by a vehicle.

"When she left with a group of friends, she stumbled, possibly slipped in her high-heel boots and stumbled on to the road and was then hit by the car.

"She had a low pulse upon police arrival, and then she had a cardiac event."