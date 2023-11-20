One in custody after house fire in Oamaru

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person has been taken into custody after a house fire in Oamaru this evening.
A police spokesman said they were notified of a fire on Reed St at 7.17pm.
No injuries were reported but one person was taken into custody, the spokesman said.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said they received reports of the blaze about 7.15pm.
When crews arrived the fire was well-involved, but all the occupants were out of the house.
The blaze has now been contained.
A fire investigator would be on site tomorrow, the spokeswoman said.