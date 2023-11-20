Monday, 20 November 2023

One in custody after house fire in Oamaru

    By Tim Scott
    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    A person has been taken into custody after a house fire in Oamaru this evening.

    A police spokesman said they were notified of a fire on Reed St at 7.17pm.

    No injuries were reported but one person was taken into custody, the spokesman said.  

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said they received reports of the blaze about 7.15pm.

    When crews arrived the fire was well-involved, but all the occupants were out of the house.

    The blaze has now been contained.

    A fire investigator would be on site tomorrow, the spokeswoman said.

     - tim.scott@odt.co.nz