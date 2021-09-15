Wednesday, 15 September 2021

One injured in fall from quad bike

    By Wyatt Ryder
    A person has been airlifted to hospital after falling from a quad bike in North Otago this afternoon.

    A police spokesman said emergency services were called to a property in Herbert around 5.20pm. 

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the quad bike had rolled and the person became trapped.

    Crews from Oamaru, Weston and Kakanui helped get them free, he said.

    The person was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.


     

     

