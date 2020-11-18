Wednesday, 18 November 2020

4.00 pm

One seriously hurt in crash between car, mobility scooter

    By Kayla Hodge
    Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Oamaru. Photo: Kayla Hodge
    One person has been taken to Oamaru Hospital with serious injuries after a mobility scooter and car collided in Oamaru.

    A St John spokesman said one person had serious injuries, but could not confirm whether it was the occupant of the mobility scooter, or the car.

    A police spokeswoman believed the person taken to hospital was the mobility scooter occupant.

    Emergency services were alerted to the crash in Thames St, at 2.40pm, and the scene was cleared by 3.20pm. 

    There were two police cars and an ambulance at the scene of the crash, at the intersection of Thames and Usk Sts.

     

