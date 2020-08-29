ORC to try to buy time for policy

PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Otago Regional Council will seek approval from the Environment Minister to delay its regional policy statement.

It follows the release of the new National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management 2020, which will take effect next week, and change requirements of the council’s work.

The regional policy statement sets the direction for future management of Otago’s natural and physical resources.

If the request to delay is approved by Environment Minister David Parker, it will mean the council will not need to notify the minister of its proposed statement until June next year, instead of November this year.

Strategy, policy and science general manager Gwyneth Elsum told councillors during this week’s full council meeting in Dunedin staff had been ready to deliver on requirements prior to the "unexpected" new freshwater standards being introduced.

The new standards require all regional policy statements to address some aspects of freshwater management at a regional level and then require further detail to be inserted into regional and district plans. Freshwater visions must be developed with tangata whenua and through a community consultation process.

In a report presented to councillors, staff said they felt a level of "discomfort" about trying to meet the November deadline, as it would effect the quality of the policy and consultation and the cost was not budgeted.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of the delay.

They agreed council would still complete a draft of the regional policy statement this year and would report progress to Mr Parker in October.

Chairman Andrew Noone told councillors he had been contacted by iwi representatives before the meeting and their preference was also to delay to ensure more time for a meaningful and robust consultation process.

Cr Marian Hobbs said she strongly supported delaying completion of the statement and moved a motion to that end.

Deputy chairman Cr Michael Laws, who seconded the motion, said it was a "no brainer".

"It gives us a better chance to engage, if gives [staff] more time and we all end up with a better result."

molly.houseman@odt.co.nz