Over 90 gather for Funduro event

Paul Buckley, of South Canterbury, hits a jump during Mountain Biking North Otago’s Funduro event in Herbert on Saturday. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

North Otago mountainbike riders were feeling the need for speed on Saturday.

For the third straight year, Mountain Biking North Otago held its Funduro event in the Herbert Forrest.

It was designed to be a modified version of an enduro race to show riders how it works.

The goal was to get the fastest combined time across the six different tracks.

Each rider could do as many runs as they wanted. Their fastest time from each run was added up to form their total time.

There was also a three-stage event for younger participants.

More than 90 riders, some as young as 10, took part.

They came from around the South Island, including a healthy contingent from Central Otago.

Event organiser Shanon Gibbs was very pleased with how the event played out.

"There was a lot of very happy people there, both during and after the event [where] there was a barbecue and refreshments."

He was very grateful for all the volunteers and sponsors who helped make the day happen.

"Without those guys we probably wouldn’t have been able to run it the way we have."

Placemakers Oamaru were the naming sponsor and Scott’s Brewery supplied the drinks after the event.

