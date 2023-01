Emergency services at the scene of an incident in Oamaru. Photo: Nic Duff

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Oamaru.

Police described the incident as involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

A police spokesperson said the incident happened at about 5pm.

It was at the intersection of Severn (SH1) and Lune Sts.

The patient was taken to Oamaru Hospital by ambulance in a serious condition.