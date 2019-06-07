Pipeline finalist in wellbeing awards

PHOTO: MARK PRICE

The Waitaki District Council's construction of a 34km pipeline from Oamaru to Hampden to supply safe and reliable drinking water to outlying communities has been named a finalist for a Local Government New Zealand award.

The Excellence Award for economic wellbeing is awarded to a council project that "enhances the economic wellbeing of its community, is responsible for sustained improvements in performance while building organisational capability, or demonstrates strong adaptive ability to ensure effective performance in different contexts over time", a council statement yesterday said.

The other category finalists are: the Hastings District Council for the construction of an arterial route improving the district's economic and social wellbeing, following extensive community consultation; Thames-Coromandel District Council for its first stage of upgrading the town centre to a mixed-use space, involving the renewal of underground infrastructure, widening footpaths, landscaping, town square and plaza installation, and a playground upgrade; Wellington City Council for the 18-year transformation of Wellington's waterfront to a multi-use space, harnessing award-winning design and architecture with heritage and culture; and the Waitaki District Council for its H2OurHealth: Waitaki Water for Connected Communities project.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher said the recognition as a finalist was "a great acknowledgement of the quality of the project".

Excellence awards in various categories will be awarded at a conference in Wellington on July 8.