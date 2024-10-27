Playtime offers fun for all ages

Enjoying intergenerational playtime is Iona Home resident Trevor James and 18-month-old Arlo Graham, of Papakaio. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

Building relationships and providing social connection has seen Iona Home reinstate its "Mums and Bubs" weekly sessions.

The activity, which was halted during the Covid-19 pandemic, has restarted this year, giving local mothers with babies and toddlers the opportunity to share their joy with Iona’s residents.

The Presbyterian Support Otago activities team at Iona includes Bev Nuttall, Nicky Jenson and Karen Rowe.

They believe that intergenerational relationships not only connect and unite families — making them stronger and more resilient — but are an effective tool for improving health, learning, productivity and happiness.

Activities co-ordinator Mrs Jenson said the sessions at Iona had run for 30 years, but stopped during Covid.

It was lovely to have them for the residents, the youngsters and their mothers and caregivers, she said.

"The residents, they just love it. I say to them we've got playgroup today and they get all excited.

"They smile, they can't wait to get up because they're going to be part of it all.

"They love watching them play and the children interact with them.

"They take them over toys and they help them build with blocks."

The weekly sessions allowed valuable interaction for many of the residents, including those who did not have grandchildren, Mrs Jenson said.

It was also a "fun space" for the children, and many toys were on offer.

The children ranged from tiny tots to 4, and the oldest attending resident was aged 101.

An "amazing" rapport had developed between resident Trevor James, 78, and 18-month-old Arlo Graham, from Papakaio, Mrs Jenson said.

Arlo greeted Mr Graham with open arms and big hugs.

Mr Graham described Arlo as a "gorgeous wee man" and he very much looked forward to the visits each week.

Ms Rowe, also an activities co-ordinator, said the sessions enabled "so many special moments".

Senior activities co-ordinator Ms Nuttall said they were planning to augment the session with music and movement.

They are looking for a volunteer to bring a ukulele or guitar to sing children’s songs for part of the playgroup hour.