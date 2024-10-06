Production to showcase musical theatre talents

Musical Theatre Oamaru’s young talent on stage for their upcoming show at the Oamaru Opera House. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The junior edition ofwill feature the youngest members of Musical Theatre Oamaru (MTO) in two shows this Sunday at the Oamaru Opera House.

With a 24-strong cast of young musical theatre talent they will perform well-known stage tunes from popular musicals including Matilda, Sister Act and The Greatest Showman.

Cast have come as far afield as Twizel, with a mix of new faces and experienced theatre performers, with some of the cast having been in last year’s production of School of Rock.

Show director Jude Blair said they were focused on the future of MTO this year.

"The show gives young performers the chance to try out lead roles, solos and give them the confidence in their own abilities on stage."

The ages of the cast range from 5 to 18.

It would be the opportunity for them to strut their stuff and sing their hearts out on Oamaru’s grandest stage, she said.

Production manager Hannah Cruickshank said the young performers had been rehearsing for three months and were looking forward to sharing the stage with other local talent.

"We’re also delighted to have a special appearance by the Kimberly Mavor School of Highland Dancing who have also been rehearsing hard for their performance with our cast," she said.

Broadway on Thames is at the Oamaru Opera House at 11am and 3pm on Sunday.