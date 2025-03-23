Revamped Kingdom Hall back up and running

Members of the Oamaru Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses (from left) Dianne and Steve Hedges, Anna Verkerk, Janos and Sharyn Dobisz, and John Verkerk gather in their renewed hall this week. PHOTO: BRENDON MCMAHON

Things are looking spick and span in the newly redeveloped Oamaru Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

The Till St hall, which seats 120, has just undergone a $377,000 upgrade after 150 unpaid volunteers from across the country worked with Oamaru locals on a comprehensive refit over the past three months.

Oamaru Kingdom Hall member Sharyn Dobisz said renovations for the Jehovah’s Witnesses centres were organised nationally, and the Oamaru one was the focus from the beginning of December.

A multitude of volunteers from across the country undertook the upgrade.

The next project was in Waimate, Mrs Dobisz said.

They were now looking forward to resuming their open meetings at Till St, she said, where about 55 people attended on Sunday mornings and Thursday nights.

She particularly appreciated the "new fresh and clean lines" of the refit which had completely updated the building.

Janos Dobisz said the work from December 2 had involved everything being "pulled out" of the hall which was built more than 35 years ago.

The hall has been completely insulated and relined.

During the revamp, members had been meeting at the Pukeuri Memorial Hall, for which they were grateful, he said.

The renovation also included re-cladding, a new carpark, a new roof; a new ceiling, painting, carpet and tiles, new windows and joinery, new air-conditioning and a new AV system "to enhance the learning environment".

The first meeting at the newly refitted hall was held on Thursday night and the first Sunday service is this weekend, at 10am.