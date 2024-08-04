Road reopened after rock cleared

The section of bluff that was blasted on the Livingston-Duntroon Rd. PHOTO: DAMIEN MCNAMARA

The Waitaki District Council has reopened the problematic section of the Livingston-Duntroon Rd after delays lasting nearly six weeks.

The council reopened the road on Monday after it placed shipping containers along the road edge, to mitigate the rockfall risk to road users below. This enabled the road to be reopened to one lane.

Work was undertaken on July 23 in conjunction with the adjoining landowner, Kai Tahu, to address the overarching rockfall risk. This involved blasting hundreds of tonnes of rock from a precarious limestone overhang above the road.

A council spokesman said there had been minimal disruption as Whitestone Contracting undertook the work.

Some traffic restrictions on the affected section would remain, pending further mitigation at the site.

"There is still some rock scaling to be done on the rest of the hillside . . . but it’s going to stay open now," he said.

The council had worked with Kai Tahu to address sensitive aspects of the site, including carvings and drawings, beneath the rock overhang.

Initially, the road was closed for four days early in June after 40m of the bluff collapsed.

An initial geotechnical assessment enabled the council to reopen the road after four days, only for it to be closed again after a week.

