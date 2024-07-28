RSA member honoured

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Longtime Palmerston Waihemo Returned and Services Association member and World War 2 veteran Arthur Driver (seated at left) and RSA national president Sir Wayne (Buck) Shelford (seated at right) after a special presentation to Mr Driver in Palmerston recently.

With them were (from left) Otago district RSA president Lox Kellas, Waihemo Community Board councillor Jim Thomson, Waitaki district deputy mayor Hana Halalele and Palmerston-Waihemo RSA president Chris Walker.

The oldest and longest-standing member of the Palmerston-Waihemo branch of the RSA, Mr Driver recently celebrated his 100th birthday.

He has been an RSA member for the past 78 years and was made president of the Palmerston-Waihemo branch in 2020.

In an interview as his 100th birthday approached recently, Mr Driver recounted to the Otago Daily Times a vivid memory of spending his 21st birthday fighting in World War 2.

As an 18-year-old, in 1942, Mr Driver joined the Royal New Zealand Air Force and spent three years serving in the Pacific, in Fiji.

He recalled that it was not without incident, including a crash where he was thrown from a Jeep as it came off the road.