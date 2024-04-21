Scholarship open for entries

Rowena Hutton. PHOTO: ARCHIVE

Recognising the importance of women having educational opportunities, the Gillies Family Scholarship is now open for applications.

After receiving a $1000 donation from Jude Gillies in 2022, the Zonta Club of Oamaru launched the Gillies Family Scholarship to help women age 25 and over with tertiary education.

The Gillies family, formerly of North Otago, now live in Auckland and continue to fund the scholarship.

Zonta president Rowena Hutton said the family wanted to "give back to the community" and enable future applicants to continue pursuing their goals.

Mrs Hutton said it has been gratifying to hear how it has enhanced the lives of the recipients of the scholarship.

"In some cases it has enabled them to continue with their study.

"Some of our winners have children and are juggling time and travel to study, with the financial challenges that studying does incur."

Last year the standard of applicants were of "such a high calibre" that two scholarships were awarded, Mrs Hutton said.

Ms Gillies, who attended Waitaki Girls’ High School, chose Zonta because it was "women helping women".

She encouraged everyone to apply for the scholarship and give it a go.

Applicants must be undertaking recognised tertiary study, be enrolled in a qualification and live in the Waitaki district.

Anyone interested in an application form can contact Zonta at oamaru@zonta.org.nz. Applications close on April 30, 2024.