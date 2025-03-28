Seriously injured victim airlifted after Oamaru altercation

Emergency services attend the scene on Oamaru-Alma Rd, SH1, today. Photo: Nic Duff

A man has been arrested after an altercation left a person seriously injured south of Oamaru, police say.

Police confirmed the incident, between people known to each other, resulted in a serious injury.

Officers found the victim in a serious condition after being called to a property on State Highway 1 between Fortification Rd and Oamaru-Alma Rd about 1.10pm.

Hato Hone St John said one ambulance and one helicopter attended the scene, confirming the person was found in a serious condition.

The person was first taken to Oamaru Hospital, before being airlifted to Dunedin Hospital.

Police located a man shortly after the incident and took him into custody.

Charges were being considered, a police spokesman said.