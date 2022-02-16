Smouldering burn-off prompts recall for fire crews

Crews are working to extinguish a smouldering fire near Oamaru this morning.

Firefighters were called to the 5m by 15m burn-off in Tutu Hill Rd, Weston, about 7.15pm yesterday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews from Weston extinguished the fire and dampened down the area last night.

However, the crews were called back at 7.45am today after the land owner noticed the area smouldering, the spokeswoman said.

Crews were working at the scene again, but there was no significant damage or injuries to report.