Wednesday, 16 February 2022

10.30 am

Smouldering burn-off prompts recall for fire crews

    By Kayla Hodge
    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    Crews are working to extinguish a smouldering fire near Oamaru this morning.

    Firefighters were called to the 5m by 15m burn-off in Tutu Hill Rd, Weston, about 7.15pm yesterday.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews from Weston extinguished the fire and dampened down the area last night.

    However, the crews were called back at 7.45am today after the land owner noticed the area smouldering, the spokeswoman said.

    Crews were working at the scene again, but there was no significant damage or injuries to report.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter