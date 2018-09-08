Saturday, 8 September 2018

Take Five: Totara

    Totara School pupil Harmony Robinson plays at Totara School’s playground. The school has grown steadily in recent years and now has 43 pupils from years 1 to 8. The school describes itself as a small community, focused on building a family-like...
    Liko Inkersell stocks up the vegetable department at Brydone Wholefoods off State Highway 1 at Totara. The business was opened by Sue Smith in Oamaru in 2002. The family previously owned 28ha market garden Brydone Growers. The shop and market garden...
    Totara Estate property manager Keren Mackay wanders the grounds of Totara Estate. The sprawling former farming property is best known as the birthplace of New Zealand’s frozen meat industry. Dunedin left Port Chalmers on February 15, 1882, with a...
    Harness racing driver Matthew Williamson drives 2-year-old Ben at Williamson Racing’s training track at its Totara Base. Matthew is the son of leading trainer Phil Williamson. Matthew’s brothers Nathan and Brad are also drivers. All three have had...
    Russell Coveney prunes a tree at Totara Propagation. Owned by Trevor and Diane Lee, the business prepares trees for planting out for beautification, landscaping and riparian planting projects, among others.

    Located about 10km south of Oamaru, Totara is a thriving community.

    It is well-known for its historic buildings such as Totara Estate, from where the first shipment of frozen meat was sent to England in 1882, and the Clarks flour mill, constructed in 1866 and still operating today.

    It is also the base of the Williamson family, who over the past several years have dominated the Otago harness racing scene.

    Oamaru reporter Daniel Birchfield recently headed down for a visit.

