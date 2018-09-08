Take Five: Totara

Located about 10km south of Oamaru, Totara is a thriving community.

It is well-known for its historic buildings such as Totara Estate, from where the first shipment of frozen meat was sent to England in 1882, and the Clarks flour mill, constructed in 1866 and still operating today.

It is also the base of the Williamson family, who over the past several years have dominated the Otago harness racing scene.

Oamaru reporter Daniel Birchfield recently headed down for a visit.