Term finishes in style with hangi

It was the penultimate day of the second term and what better way to experience it than with some real awesome kai — a good spread of meat and vege.

Palmerston man Carl George lifts a hangi to celebrate Matariki at East Otago High School yesterday.

Pupils from Palmerston Primary School and members of the community were also invited.

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

The hangi was put down in the morning and after some tender loving care was served up as lunch.

East Otago High principal Marcus Cooper said it was great to get the whole school involved in the event.

The food had been donated by the Palmerston community and businesses.