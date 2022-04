The cars remained at the scene on Sunday. PHOTO: REBECCA RYAN

Police are investigating a two-car crash just south of the Waitaki Bridge village in North Otago.

Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 1 at 11.30pm on Friday.

A police spokeswoman said one person had serious injuries and two others had moderate injuries.

The vehicles were not blocking the road.

“Police will be making further inquiries into the cause/circumstances,” the spokeswoman said.