Three injured in crash near Moeraki

Three people have been injured, one seriously, in two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 near Moeraki this afternoon.

A St John Ambulance spokesman said emergency services were alerted to the crash at the intersection of Hampden-Palmerston Rd and Moeraki Boulders Rd shortly before 1pm.

A female has been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital by helicopter with serious injuries, while another female has been transported to Oamaru Hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries.

The third injured person, a male, also suffered moderate injuries and was being transferred by ambulance to Dunedin Hospital.

The ages of those injured or the nature of their injuries was not known.

No further information was available.