Train, car collide on crossing near Oamaru

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A car and a train have collided near Glenavy, north of Oamaru, this evening.
The crash occurred on a rail crossing at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Kaik Rd about 6pm.
A witness said Kaik Rd had been blocked off and emergency services were at the scene.
A police spokesperson said there had been no injuries and the driver of the car had driven a short way down the road.
Police were speaking to the driver.