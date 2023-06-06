Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Train, car collide on crossing near Oamaru

    By Tim Scott
    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    The railway crossing at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Kaik Rd. Photo: Google Mpas
    The railway crossing at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Kaik Rd. Photo: Google Maps
    A car and a train have collided near Glenavy, north of Oamaru, this evening.

    The crash occurred on a rail crossing at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Kaik Rd about 6pm.

    A witness said Kaik Rd had been blocked off and emergency services were at the scene.

    A police spokesperson said there had been no injuries and the driver of the car had driven a short way down the road.

    Police were speaking to the driver.

     

     