Train, car collide on crossing near Oamaru

The railway crossing at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Kaik Rd. Photo: Google Maps

A car and a train have collided near Glenavy, north of Oamaru, this evening.

The crash occurred on a rail crossing at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Kaik Rd about 6pm.

A witness said Kaik Rd had been blocked off and emergency services were at the scene.

A police spokesperson said there had been no injuries and the driver of the car had driven a short way down the road.

Police were speaking to the driver.