Truck-and-trailer crashes, sparking fertiliser spill response

Firefighters work at the scene where a fertiliser truck crashed in Horse Gully Rd at Papakaio yesterday. Photo: Wyatt Ryder

Emergency services responded to a fertiliser spill after a truck-and-trailer unit crashed, blocking a road near Oamaru.

A police spokesman said officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash in Horse Gully Rd, between Georgetown-Pukeuri Rd (State Highway 83) and Oamaru Creek Rd, about 1.50pm. The road was blocked and traffic management was put in place.

No injuries to the driver of the truck were reported, the spokesman said.

An ODT reporter at the scene said there were two fire appliances and two police cars.

It appeared the truck had gone off the road, the reporter said.

A representative from Mainland Spreading declined to comment yesterday.

Waitaki District Council network infrastructure engineer Rodger McGaw said road maintenance contractor Whitestone Contracting had been sent immediately to isolate the site.

The road would remain closed until the clean-up had been completed, which Whitestone was working on with police and firefighters.

The Otago Regional Council had been informed of the incident.

The truck was carrying superphosphate fertiliser in the trailer, which spilled on to the road and the roadside drain.

The nearest watercourse was down the hill, about 550m away, Mr McGaw said.