Waitaki Bridge crash motorcyclist named

The bridge was closed for several hours after the crash. Photo: Hamish MacLean

The motorcyclist killed in a four-vehicle crash on the Waitaki Bridge shortly before noon on Sunday has been named.



He was Michael Barry Rowe (56), of Christchurch, police said today.

The crash, which occurred on the Waimate side of the bridge on State Highway 1 about 20km north of Oamaru, involved three motorcycles and another vehicle.

Police told the Otago Daily Times it was understood the man had attended the Brass Monkey Rally.

The bridge was closed for several hours after the crash and detours put in place.