'We don't usually get penguins wandering on to our forecourt'

Staff at a Z service station in Oamaru helped to return a penguin to the wild after it waddled into the store. Photo: Supplied / Z Energy Oamaru

An Oamaru service station did not give a young penguin an icy reception after it waddled into the store.

The unusual visitor was found wandering into Z Energy's Oamaru service station earlier this month, prompting a call to a local conservation group.

Z retailer Jonathan Usher said the group helped to return the penguin to the wild.

"We don't usually get penguins wandering onto our forecourt, but it was great to see first-hand the team from Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony in action to rescue, feed and return it back into the wild safely," he said.

"We've been aware of the work the Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony do in the community as some of our staff have taken time out to volunteer with the organisation in the past."

The colony provides tours to visit the little blue penguins, using the funds raised towards conservation and research.

Z has donated $2500 to the organisation to support their efforts to keep the penguins safe with the Colony saying it would go towards key equipment such as scales, microchips and predator traps used for research and monitoring.

Z said it was great to be able to support organisations doing good in their backyard.