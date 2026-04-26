Willow Warriors take honours

The annual two-day cricket match played among second grade cricketers was held at the end of the season for the third straight year.

The Willow Warriors beat the Leather Legends by four wickets at King George Park earlier this month.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, the Leather Legends started to dominate immediately.

Opening pair Jaco Minaar (101 retired) and Keelan Chetty (81) piled on the runs early before the Warriors bowlers started to pick up wickets.

At the end of their 40 overs, the Legends posted 254 for six.

Job Varghese (two for 29) and Chelsea Anderson (two for 30) both picked up a pair of wickets while Archer Watt chipped in with an unbeaten 20 with the bat.

Varghese then fronted up with the bat to anchor the Warriors first innings.

He top-scored with 96 and was supported by opener Declan McSkimming (33) and Sukhjinder Ranba (30) as they were bowled out for 221 — 33 runs short of the first innings target.

Liam Rowell led the way with the ball taking four wickets.

In their second innings, the Legends made their way to 205 for nine from their 40 overs.

Chetty rounded out a phenomenal weekend with the bat by top scoring with 58.

McSkimming (three for 31) and Rana (two for 34) were the best with the ball for the Warriors.

Chasing 239 for the win, the Warriors were able to get it done with an over to spare.

Varghese laid the platform with 53 off 43 balls before Rana saw them home with an unbeaten 63 off 43 balls.

Chetty picked up three wickets in the final innings for the Legends.

nic.duff@oamarumail.co.nz