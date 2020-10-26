Air NZ to operate extra flights before and after marathon

Air New Zealand has confirmed it will add flights to and from Queenstown before next month’s Queenstown Marathon.

A spokeswoman said another 7182 seats had been added to the schedule for Queenstown from November 19 to 22, across all its routes.

There would be four additional return flights to Queenstown on November 19, six extra on November 20 and one more on the marathon date, November 21.

Five additional return services would run on November 22 and November 23, she said.