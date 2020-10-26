Monday, 26 October 2020

Air NZ to operate extra flights before and after marathon

    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Air New Zealand has confirmed it will add flights to and from Queenstown before next month’s Queenstown Marathon.

    A spokeswoman said another 7182 seats had been added to the schedule for Queenstown from November 19 to 22, across all its routes.

    There would be four additional return flights to Queenstown on November 19, six extra on November 20 and one more on the marathon date, November 21.

    Five additional return services would run on November 22 and November 23, she said.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter