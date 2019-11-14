Arrest after alleged headbutting at Queenstown bar

Queenstown Police have charged a 27-year-old local man over an alleged vicious assault which left the victim needing surgery for a fractured eye socket.

The victim was allegedly head-butted three times in a local bar at about 1.30am on November 3.

Sergeant Tracy Haggart said: "Police made follow up enquiries and the man was arrested at his home address in Queenstown yesterday.''

He has been charged with assault with intent to injure and bailed to appear in Queenstown District Court on Monday.