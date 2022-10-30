Arrowtown death: Police appeal for help to identify luggage

Police have issued this photograph of 51-year-old Wai Ming Lai, who died after collapsing in Arrowtown's historic Chinese Settlement. Photo: Supplied

Police are renewing calls for information, as they struggle to find out where a foreign man who died near Queenstown was staying.

Police responded to a sudden death incident in Sawpit Gully on Saturday 22 October, where Wai Ming Lai (51), of Hong Kong, died on a walking track.

Officers making inquiries on behalf of the coroner had located his next of kin, an unattributed statement said.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have seen 51 year old Hong Kong national Wai Ming Lai. Photo: Supplied

Investigators were still trying to establish his last movements, including where he may have been staying.

Police also wanted to find his luggage, consisting of a large silver hard-shell suitcase, and it was expected it would be at his accommodation.

Mr Lai is believed to have arrived in Queenstown on 18 or 19 October, and may have paid in cash, the statement said.

Wai Ming Lai's luggage. Photo: Supplied

His death remains unexplained and is was possibly due to medical causes.

It is not being treated as suspicious.

- If you have met Mr Lai, accommodated him, or know any information about him, please contact Police on 105 quoting file 221022/7761.