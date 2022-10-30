Arrowtown death: Police appeal for help to identify luggage

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police responded to a sudden death incident in Sawpit Gully on Saturday 22 October, where Wai Ming Lai (51), of Hong Kong, died on a walking track.
Officers making inquiries on behalf of the coroner had located his next of kin, an unattributed statement said.
Police also wanted to find his luggage, consisting of a large silver hard-shell suitcase, and it was expected it would be at his accommodation.
Mr Lai is believed to have arrived in Queenstown on 18 or 19 October, and may have paid in cash, the statement said.
It is not being treated as suspicious.
- If you have met Mr Lai, accommodated him, or know any information about him, please contact Police on 105 quoting file 221022/7761.