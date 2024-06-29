Arrowtown playing for pride

Arrowtown Premiers rugby captain Ryan Egerton. Photo: file

Despite the Arrowtown rugby side’s bizarre 47-43 loss to Cromwell putting paid to their playoff hopes, their captain says they’re still very motivated to win one of their last two games.

These are home games tomorrow — a day ahead of schedule — against top-of-the-table Upper Clutha and against Maniototo next Saturday.

Arrowtown’s currently sitting on just three wins, the same as last season.

"A bit of a focus for us is getting more wins than last year," captain Ryan Egerton says.

"We’ve got a good coach [Jackson Wallace] and he deserves better than that."

The team’s also determined to avenge their 50-0 capitulation to Upper Clutha in a White Horse Cup challenge early last month.

"Considering we just bloody conceded 47 points on Saturday, you know anything’s possible," Egerton says.

"We’ve just got to make sure we score more points than them.

"You hope to get off the doughnut, because 50-0 was pretty embarrassing last time."

The game’s been rescheduled to Matariki — which is being celebrated in Arrowtown tomorrow — because, Egerton says, "we just thought we’d get the game out of the way so everyone can enjoy their weekend".

If Arrowtown need some inspiration, it could come from Matakanui Combined’s brave White Horse Cup challenge in Queenstown last Saturday.

Despite having lost every game this season, Matakanui got within nine points of the Wakatipu Premiers, before two late tries sealed a 45-24 victory.

That being Wakatipu’s last home defence of the season, after taking the White Horse Cup off Upper Clutha in Wānaka last month, they’ll now have their name inscribed on the trophy for the first time since 2013.

Waka have a bye this weekend before finishing round-robin play with an away game against Alexandra next Saturday.

Last weekend’s win confirmed they’ll play a home semi on July 13.

scoop@scene.co.nz

Arrowtown v Upper Clutha tomorrow, 2.30pm, Jack Reid Park.