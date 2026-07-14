Aurora Energy apologises after power cuts affect 750

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Queenstown restaurants, bars and commercial accommodation were among those left without power to start the Matariki long weekend.

Aurora Energy yesterday apologised to its nearly 750 affected customers.

In a statement, an Aurora spokesperson said power was cut to Queenstown’s CBD just before 8.30pm on Thursday, affecting 580 customers.

Caused by a “cable fault”, it affected a further group of about 60 just before 10pm.

Power was restored to all just after 11.30pm, the spokesperson said.

Then, over the weekend, there was an “intermittent unrelated fault” which affected 102 Fernhill customers.

“Our engineering team and fault crew have been working through a solution, which has now been put in place.

“This required a further brief power outage while customers were taken off the generator and put back on their usual supply.

“We appreciate how frustrating multiple outages would have been and are very sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

The spokesperson said Aurora also appreciated how disruptive losing power could be over a long weekend in the middle of winter during school holidays.

The company reassured customers the electricity network in Queenstown “has sufficient capacity to meet the increased demand for electricity due to the influx of visitors over the school holidays and colder winter temperatures”. — Allied Media