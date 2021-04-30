Friday, 30 April 2021

Aussie couple jump ditch for skydive proposal in Queenstown

    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Love was in the air over Queenstown today when an Australian tourist staged an elaborate marriage proposal for his long-time beau.

    Sydney-based doctor Nurojan Vivekanandamoorthy proposed to HR specialist Suge Sritharan at 1500-ft, during a skydive over the Kiwi adventure capital.

    What Suge had thought was an impromptu four-day break to New Zealand was all part of an elaborate plan by Nurojan.

    The surprise proposal had been in the planning ever since Australian travellers were given the green light to jump the ditch as part of the Transtasman bubble. They booked flights as soon as they were able to.

    However before getting Suge to agree to marry him, Nurojan first had to convince her take part in the jump.

    "She had quite a few butterflies but I was relieved and very happy when she landed," said the Sydneysider. "She was completely taken by surprise!"

    Nurojan first had to convince girlfriend Suge to take part in the jump. Photo / Supplied
    Nurojan first had to convince girlfriend Suge to take part in the jump. Photo / Supplied

    He popped the question during the jump with operator NZONE Skydive, after preparing the drop zone with some flowers, a ring and a banner, reading 'Will you marry me?"

    Of course, she said "yes!

    "We've always wanted to come to New Zealand so when the bubble opened up we booked a trip to Queenstown determined to make the most of our four days," said Nurojan.

    The couple are hoping to travel to Sri Lanka for a wedding with Nurojan's family at some point next year, but are thrilled that travel is beginning to open up for Australians.

    The proposal was a complete surprise to Suge, who thanked the operator for helping plan the elaborate mid-air proposal.

    "We'll always remember this day and the NZONE experience, and thanks to them for helping make it all happen!"

    'Will you marry me?' Nurojan's Drop Zone message. Photo / Supplied
    'Will you marry me?' Nurojan's Drop Zone message. Photo / Supplied

    While numbers of trips across the ditch are a fraction of their regular numbers, fearless Aussie tourists like Nurojan and Suge are already jumping in with both feet.

    Queenstown tour operators are also gaining confidence in the Transtasman bubble.

    "We've been seeing small but positive numbers of our Australian friends since the bubble opened, including around 35% of our customers today," said Skydive Queenstown General Manager Clark Scott.

    "We wish Suge and Nurojan all the best for their future together!"

    The couple plan to fly back to Sydney on Monday, after an enjoyable long-weekend in the South Island.

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter