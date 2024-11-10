Bar manager scoops scholarship

Sherwood bar manager Carolina Front’s won the 2024 Visa NZ Hospitality Scholarship. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Queenstown bar manager’s secured a huge scholarship, recognising her commitment to making hospitality more environmentally sustainable.

Sherwood’s Carolina Front, 32, won the 2024 Visa New Zealand Hospitality Scholarship, valued at $30,000 — the prize includes a five-day placement at a top international hospitality venue, professional development, a one-year mentorship, business training, and future participation in Visa Wellington On A Plate.

Originally from Finland, Front’s been in New Zealand over 12 years. The last four years have been at Sherwood, where she focuses on using only local products in the cocktail menu, while the wine list emphasises natural and organic wines.

She also inspires the bar team to continue innovating in waste reduction and engage suppliers who can support Sherwood’s commitment to sustainability principles.

"I worked in some very busy venues in NZ and also back in Finland and Australia, and I always felt really, really bad seeing all the wastage, and I was always thinking, ‘surely this can’t be right’.

"Then I found Sherwood, where I realised they are doing everything they can to reduce the waste ... so it is more green and more sustainable.

"I really wanted to be part of it, and it actually makes me feel better ... and that I can make a difference.

"This opportunity not only allows me to continue my passion for supporting local and small independent producers, but also empowers me to drive sustainable practices within an industry I love so much."

She’s particularly grateful to the managers and owners of Sherwood, and her team, who’ve trusted her and encouraged her creativity.

Visa NZ and South Pacific country manager Anthony Watson says initiatives like the hospo scholarship, which is supported by the Hospitality Training Trust, are "critical" in supporting and nurturing local industry talent.

"Emerging leaders like Carolina have an important role in driving a sustainable and innovative future for the hospitality industry in NZ, and we are excited to support this journey."

The judging panel comprised chef Michael Meredith, of Auckland, Master of Wine Stephen Wong, of Wellington, and Sherwood Group GM Hayley Scott, of Queenstown, supported by the Wellington On A Plate team.

Wong says all three finalists were impressive, but Front’s "dedication to green hospitality, her ability to inspire her colleagues, and her focus on creating exceptional experiences for customers shone through".