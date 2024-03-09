Blooming veges

A bumper crop’s being harvested from the community gardens at the Arvida Queenstown Country Club retirement village.

Admiring produce tended by a team of resident gardeners are, from left, Lyn Emanuel, Karen Troon and Margaret Chamberlain.

Resident Erina McLean says she looks forward to the selection laid out by the gardeners in the Clubhouse — "there’s nothing better than straight from the garden, and this is very fresh produce".

The gardeners charge a small fee so they can fund the garden upkeep and the next crop.

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

However, it’s no deterrent, with a three-item imposed on residents so there’s enough for the whole 170-strong community.

Raspberries have also been snapped up for residents’ breakfasts, desserts and smoothies.

Village manager Maurice David hails the gardeners’ achievements.

"They really do love gardening as a pastime, and some had large gardens to look after over the years."