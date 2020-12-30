Brews and barbecues event for Queenstown

Coronet Peak’s bringing together one of the best combos during a Kiwi summer — beer and barbecue — for a new event early next year.

The Craft Beer & BBQ Summit’s being held on Saturday, February 20, featuring some of New Zealand’s top brewers, some low and slow, southern-style BBQ goodness and entertainment from the Crown Rangers and DJ Dolittle.

Ski area boss Nigel Kerr (above, left, with chef Eddie Vieira) says confirmed breweries so far include Emersons, Garage Project, Bohemoth, Deep Creek and NEWNEWNEW.

Local breweries in the line up so far include Arrowtown Brewing, Altitude and Lake and Wood.

Cardrona Distillery and Mt Difficulty will also be there to showcase their products, while Lake and Wood, Little Mabel and Big Fella BBQ will be on food duty.

Traeger and Weber will also be doing BBQ demos.

Kerr says he’s pinging about the new addition to the summer events calendar.

‘‘This event is about tasting some of the unique craft produce that NZ has on offer.’’

Tickets for the event, from coronetpeak/co.nz/events, start at $35 — that includes free parking in the Man Street carpark, return transport from Queenstown and a Summit cup to take home.

